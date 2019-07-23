County to consider sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 52 years as a public hospital, New Hanover Regional Medical Center could be headed for new ownership.
On Sept. 3, the New Hanover County Commission will consider a resolution “to explore new ownership opportunities” of the hospital system in what officials call a “proactive step” to evaluate the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina.
According to a release, the county and hospital will consider whether a larger healthcare system could provide a stronger financial future for the medical center than the county can.
NHRMC is the only hospital of its size in the state to be publicly owned but receive no tax subsidies. It is also the largest single employer in the region, with more than 7,000 employees throughout the system, according to an April 2019 report by the hospital.
“New Hanover Regional Medical Center is a true asset to our region,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said in a release about the possible sale. “It has grown in scope, capabilities, quality and service and is a top employer and community partner. Our Commissioners value that and recognize the importance of ensuring access to quality healthcare, at a lower cost, as well as health equity for every person well into the future.”
If commissioners vote in favor of a resolution supporting a non-binding “intent to sell,” the county and hospital board would begin a Request for Proposal process.
That process would include soliciting bids from prospective “partners” based on a set criteria, defined in the release:
- Improving access to care and wellness through more consumer-centric options.
- Advancing the value of the care we provide through higher quality and lower costs, effectively managing the health of our region to not only treat the sick but keep them well.
- Achieving health equity through community partnerships and activities that remove barriers to care, enabling our residents to achieve their own optimal health.
- Supporting NHRMC staff and the culture that has made NHRMC one of the top places to work in the country.
- Partnering with providers to make southeastern North Carolina an excellent place to practice medicine so we can continue to attract talented and compassionate providers to care for our growing population.
- Driving quality care throughout the continuum and helping facilitate transitions with other providers to deliver more seamless and coordinated care models.
- Growing the level and scope of care already in place for all, regardless of ability to pay.
- Investing to ensure the long-term financial security and future of our health system.
The goal, President and CEO of NHRMC John Gizdic said in the released statement, is to provide the same or better services while dealing with the changing landscape of healthcare.
“We’re clinically, financially and operationally strong today, but we recognize that to prepare for an uncertain future, we need to consider new ways to support investments in the people, technology and services that can make a significant difference in the health of our community,” Gizdic said.
Ahead of the Sept. 3 meeting, NHRMC and the county commission will be holding two public meetings to give the community an opportunity to weight in.
- Monday, Aug. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Northeast Regional Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Rd
- Tuesday, Aug. 20, 8:30-10 a.m., Senior Resource Center, 2222 South College Rd
If the county decides to go forward with the RFP process, the selection of a potential new owner could take more than a year.
“Our County Commissioners are committed to the health and well-being of the community and recognize their role in ensuring NHRMC’s future,” Coudriet said. “NHRMC and New Hanover County will work together to chart the best path forward, whether that’s with a new partner or maintaining the current county ownership.”
NHRMC and the county will be meeting with the media later this afternoon. WECT will provide updates on this story as they become available.
