COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants pickleball equipment for Myrtle Grove Middle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Myrtle Grove Middle School has a pickleball team. The problem is they don’t have the equipment.
Sean Berg teaches sixth grade at Myrtle Grove. Through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects, Berg is hoping to get enough donations to purchase the equipment needed for pickleball.
“Currently, my school does not have nets, rackets, and balls for our team,” Berg says on the Donors Choose website. “We plan on having an after school team that practices daily.”
Berg believes pickleball is a great sport for kids who don’t play the traditional sports and are looking for a way to bond.
“Children who participate in team sports feel more connected to their schools and perform better academically, socially and physically,” Berg says. "By getting pickle ball equipment, I really want my students to connect with other kids in the community they normally wouldn’t talk to. Pickleball is a great sport for kids who may not normally play football or basketball but it’s a chance to be active and to be healthy.”
If you would like to help purchase pickleball equipment for Mr. Berg’s students and Myrtle Grove Middle School, click here.
