City of Wilmington is looking for stormwater workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington's Stormwater Services Division is holding an open house and job fair July 24.
City officials hope the event will increase visibility in the community, diversify the workforce, and help the Stormwater Services Division find potential qualified applicants to fill current and future job opportunities.
The event will take place at the Operations Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume.
Individuals unable to attend the event may visit the city’s career page at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/jobs.
