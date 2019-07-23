Bystanders jump into action to help save drowning man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bystanders helped save a man from drowning in Oak Island on Monday afternoon.
Chief Chris Anselmo said the Oak Island Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. to a call of a possible drowning near The Point.
According to Anselmo, bystanders pulled the victim from the water and started performing CPR on him while emergency responders were en route.
The victim had a pulse when emergency workers took over care and he was transported to Station I of the Oak Island Fire Department, where a helicopter was ready to then fly the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 5:15 p.m.
The man’s identity and his status are unknown at this time.
