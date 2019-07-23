Bladen County Hospital part of partnership with Vidant Health

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health, which includes Bladen County Hospital, has entered into a partnership with Vidant Health.
In a news release Monday, the two groups said that the combined network “will allow both health systems to strategically align resources in a way that will help better deliver care to some of the most underserved populations in the country.”
“Both of our organizations understand the unique challenges facing this region,” said Todd Hickey, chief clinical network development officer for Vidant Health. “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to addressing lifestyle choices that lead to chronic health conditions.”
According to a 2019 study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the majority of counties in eastern and southeastern part of the state rank in the bottom half in overall health outcomes.
“By working collaboratively, we can address many of the factors that influence health outcomes for the rural populations we serve south and east of the urban areas of the state,” said Michael Nagowski, chief executive officer for Cape Fear Valley Health System. “This partnership advances our vision: In every way, improving the quality of every life we touch.”
Vidant Health, which is based in Greenville, N.C., is a 1,708-bed health system that serves a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 counties eastern N.C. The system has more than 14,000 team members as well as nine hospitals, home health, hospice and wellness centers.
Cape Fear Valley Health is a 950-bed health system serving more than 800,000 people in southeastern N.C. It is made up of eight hospitals with about 7,000 team members and 850 physicians.
“We are continually assessing ways in which we can adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of health care,” said Hickey. “Our priority is and always will be the communities we serve and we are committed to creating networks of care to keep our family, friends and neighbors healthy.”
