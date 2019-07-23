Attorneys file suit against NHCS in teacher sex crime scandal, seek class action

In a July 19 letter, the Rhine/Lea team asked several pointed questions to attorneys representing NHCS and the School Board about the nature of their role in this investigation. They asked if Brooks Pierce had an attorney-client relationship with NHCS with respect to the investigation, potentially protecting the disclosure of what they uncover. They asked if Brooks Pierce would be sharing their findings from the investigation with Tharrington Smith, another firm hired by the schools to represent them in claims that may be brought by Kelly’s sexual abuse victims. The Rhine/Lea team also asked if the information gathered by Brooks Pierce would be shared with the public.