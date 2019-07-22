WECT Investigates: Judge’s order blocking man from filing ‘frivolous’ lawsuits

“This is prime abuse. Prime abuse of the system right here,” Mack Ward, a retired Columbus County magistrate said of Norton’s lawsuits. “[Suing] seems to be his favorite past time…. On several occasions I have been threatened by him, but that’s just as regular as the sun coming up in the morning. But this is my first experience of actually receiving the litigation and service being made.” Ward was named as a defendant in Norton’s suit over the sheriff’s race, for his role on the Columbus County Board of Election (CCBOE).