Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to make a stop in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will post up in Wilmington later this week.
The wall will be set up in the Mayfair Parking Lot off of Military Cutoff Road.
You can view the wall starting Thursday, July 25 at 9 a.m. It will leave the area Monday, July 29.
This wall stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.
“It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington,” the organization’s website reads.
The traveling memorial wall is part of the Vietnam and All Veterans Brevard, a grass roots, community based organization.
