Support the life of Reilly, Airlie Gardens’ working dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A night of family fun will support a dog with a job.
Money from a fundraiser this Saturday at Airlie Gardens will help with the care of the facility’s resident goose dog, Reilly.
Reilly was adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012 and “hired” by Airlie Gardens to help resolve a Canada Geese problem.
A flock of more than 100 Canada Geese took up residence in the gardens, causing severe damage by munching on the turf and littering the pathways with waste.
Reilly uses his herding instincts to shoo the geese away, relocating them in an effective, environmentally responsible, and humane way.
Since Reilly’s arrival, Airlie’s leaders said the turf recovered and the pathways are clear, saving Airlie thousands of dollars.
To continue to support Reilly’s important work, the garden will host a special after hours family night July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Festivities include games, crafts, face painting, nature activities with the educators, life music from Mr. Mark and more.
Food, ice cream and drinks will be sold.
The event also includes a meet and greet with Reilly.
Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for picnicking on the lawn.
This is the seventh year fro the event. Tickets are for sale now at AirlieGardens.org or in the Airlie gift shop.
