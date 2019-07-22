‘So You Think You Can Dance’ tour coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of So You Think You Can Dance's Top 10 finalists will make their way to Wilmington and the Wilson Center November 5, 2019.
The reality series strives to uncover the country’s most talented dancers.
In addition to the Top 10 finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup features two of SYTYCD's All-Stars, who will be announced at a later date.
The performance will feature this season's most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com and dancelivetour.com. Cape Fear Stage Members will get early access to tickets, with a member pre-sale Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
Watch So You Think You Can Dance Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox Wilmington .
