Record-breaking year for sea turtle nests on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A record-setting 150 sea turtle nests have been laid on Bald Head Island so far this year, according to the BHI Conservancy.
The previous high mark was 143 nests set in 1986.
According to the BHI Conservancy, there also have been 236 false crawls and 75 unique individual sea turtles laying the nests. Three nests have hatched so far.
“Originally started over 30 years by volunteers, the BHI Conservancy’s sea turtle protection team (now comprised of our Sea Turtle Program Coordinator, Paul Hillbrand, and sex sea turtle interns) patrols the beaches nightly from 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. on UTVs to track, measure and tag the sea turtles, protect their nests with cages, and relocate the nests if necessary (usually if laid too close to high tideline),” the group said in a news release. “The sea turtles sure have kept this team busy - typically seeing approximately two nests laid per night.”
Sea turtles typically lay nests on Bald Head Island into August so there’s a chance the record-breaking number will grow.
So far, all of the nests have been laid by Loggerhead turtles.
