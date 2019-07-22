Record-breaking year for sea turtle nests on Bald Head Island

“Originally started over 30 years by volunteers, the BHI Conservancy’s sea turtle protection team (now comprised of our Sea Turtle Program Coordinator, Paul Hillbrand, and sex sea turtle interns) patrols the beaches nightly from 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. on UTVs to track, measure and tag the sea turtles, protect their nests with cages, and relocate the nests if necessary (usually if laid too close to high tideline),” the group said in a news release. “The sea turtles sure have kept this team busy - typically seeing approximately two nests laid per night.”