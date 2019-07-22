Raleigh man charged with attempted murder in Pender Co. shooting

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Raleigh man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Hampstead over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Surf City Police Department responded to 402 Buds Lane in Hampstead on July 20 after receiving a report of a person shot.
Authorities found the victim, 68-year-old Jerry Carol Capps, with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. Capps was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is not known.
Joseph Cleveland McGee, 67, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.
He’s currently jailed under a $250,000 bond.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
