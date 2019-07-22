New Hanover school employees that are fired, even convicted of felonies, still eligible for retirement benefits

According to the state’s retirement program, “If you were not vested as of December 1, 2012, and are convicted of a state or federal felony directly related to your employment while in service under TSERS, you are prohibited from receiving any retirement benefit other than a return of your contributions plus interest. If you were vested as of December 1, 2012, you are prohibited from receiving any retirement benefit for service rendered after December 1, 2012, other than a return of your contributions plus interest for the period of service after December 1, 2012. “