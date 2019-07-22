Hurricane-weary Bladen, Columbus counties in line for additional HUD recovery funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Monday announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has designed both Bladen and Columbus counties among the most impacted areas by Hurricane Matthew.
The new designations will allow North Carolina to increase recovering spending for both counties through HUD’s Community Block Development Grant-Disaster Recovery funding (CDBG-DR).
“Families in Bladen and Columbus Counties were hit hard in Hurricane Matthew and Florence and we must continue to work to make sure they have the resources they need to recover,” Gov. Cooper said. “It’s good news that that the federal government has approved our request so we can increase funding in these counties, get more families back in their homes and continue to rebuild communities stronger and smarter.”
Officials with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency requested the designations for Bladen and Columbus counties in an April 17 letter to HUD.
Under HUD guidelines, the state must spend at least 80 percent of the CDBG-DR funding in counties considered the most impacted. Cumberland, Edgecombe, Robeson and Wayne counties were previously given that designation.
Funds provided through the CDBG-DR program can be used for necessary expenses related to disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization.
