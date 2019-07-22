Four-wheeler rider shot and killed after two people run over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person riding a four-wheeler that ran over two people in Burke County early Monday morning was shot and killed, officials say.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a property on Old NC 18 in Connelly Springs.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two people were riding a four-wheeler on someone else’s property when the four-wheeler ran over two people.
A third person, later identified as Andrew Smith, reportedly fired “multiple shots” at the 4-wheeler, deputies say. A person riding the four-wheeler was shot and died a short time later.
Smith is facing murder charges. He said was protecting his family.
The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
The name of the person killed has not been released. The conditions of the others involved were not provided.
Smith is being jailed without bond.
