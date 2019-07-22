First Alert Forecast: heat wave to break soon, rain and storm chances to pick up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! Whether you’re heading back to the office or out enjoying some summery leisure, high humidity and 70-degree dew points will make for another 100+ heat index value day. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Heat Advisory once again for the Lower Cape Fear Region from noon until 7 p.m. Welcome relief is not far off, as a cold front will descend through the Carolinas starting tomorrow, bringing with it chances for rain and storms, lower humidity, lower dew points, and most importantly, lower temperatures.