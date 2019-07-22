First Alert Forecast: heat wave to break soon, rain and storm chances to pick up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! Whether you’re heading back to the office or out enjoying some summery leisure, high humidity and 70-degree dew points will make for another 100+ heat index value day. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Heat Advisory once again for the Lower Cape Fear Region from noon until 7 p.m. Welcome relief is not far off, as a cold front will descend through the Carolinas starting tomorrow, bringing with it chances for rain and storms, lower humidity, lower dew points, and most importantly, lower temperatures.
Shower and storm odds for the week will grow from 20-30% Monday to 60-70% Tuesday and begin to fall Wednesday from 50% to 20% Thursday-Saturday. This mid-week system will have a cooling effect on afternoon temperatures, with highs in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday pre-front to highs in the lower and Middle 80s, post-front! Wow! By week’s end, temperatures begin to climb back toward the upper 80s, but nowhere near as warm as we’ve seen this past week.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington is shown right here. Remember: a ten-day forecast tailored to your location is also available on your WECT Weather App!
Have a great week!
