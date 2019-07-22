Fire forces Brunswick Town boardwalk to close

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunday night brush fire has forced the boardwalk at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site to close.
According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the fire damaged the boardwalk's upright supports, making it unsafe for public use.
The boardwalk will be closed indefinitely. No other areas of the site were damaged and the rest of the site is open to visitors.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
