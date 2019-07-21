15 tourists displaced from North Topsail Beach home destroyed by fire

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews confirm everyone is safe after fire tore through a North Topsail Beach house early Sunday morning.
North Topsail Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire just before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of New River Inlet Road. Turkey Creek, Holly Ridge, Surf City and Onslow County EMS also lended a hand at the scene.
The 15 people staying in the house made it out safely and the first responders fighting the fire in the oppressive summer heat were also unscathed, a press release from the fire department says.
Though the fire was extinguished around 5:30 a.m., crews were out working to wet down hot spots until 2 p.m.
“Town Manager Bryan Chadwick would like to thank the fire, police and EMS first responders who worked together to prevent further tragedy. Their work is always appreciated, but on days when the heat index is over 100 degrees, their dedication to public safety is especially appreciated and commendable,” the press release says.
The people staying in the house are now staying with other family members vacationing in the area.
Officials aren’t sure yet what caused the fire.
