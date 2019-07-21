First Alert Forecast: sweltering heat continues, relief on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! It’s going to be another hot and steamy Sunday, as high humidity and 70-degree dew points make for another 100+ heat index value day! This Bermuda high pressure ridge looks likely to break down in the next couple of days, but until then, spotty thunderstorms are going to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the next couple of days.