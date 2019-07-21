First Alert Forecast: sweltering heat continues, relief on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! It’s going to be another hot and steamy Sunday, as high humidity and 70-degree dew points make for another 100+ heat index value day! This Bermuda high pressure ridge looks likely to break down in the next couple of days, but until then, spotty thunderstorms are going to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the next couple of days.
Sunday forecast details: hot sunshine, isolated afternoon cooling storms, temperatures mainly in the middle 90s, heat index values up to 105°. Stay hydrated, limit time outside if possible. Take frequent breaks if working, wear light colored and light weight clothing. Keep close tabs on your pets by making sure they have plenty of water avoiding walks on hot pavements. Most importantly; be neighborly! Check on those around you, especially elderly friends and family or those with disabilities or other limitations.
Heat relief: finally early next week a front will swing through which will break the stretch of excessive heat and humidity. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s and lows will drop down into the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can always grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
