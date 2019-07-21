First Alert Forecast: Heat switch remains on; big cool down ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed this beautiful weekend we had! But man, was it HOT! High pressure will be the lead weather maker through tomorrow, keeping the sunshine and muggy weather around to start the work week.
Heat index values will remain in the 100′s Monday for most backyards. So be sure to stay cool and hydrated! Inland communities have a better chance of 30% tomorrow of seeing an isolated shower or storm to cool things off, while just about a 20% chance along the coast.
A big cool down is on the way though! A strong cold front will cross the region Tuesday that will drop the temperatures back into the low to mid 80s by midweek. This cold front will also bring with it a 60-70% chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.
Be sure to track these showers and storms with your free WECT Weather App! You can check out the hour-by-hour forecast, interactive radar and 10 day planning forecast specifically for your location! Here’s a look at the 7-day planning forecast for Wilmington:
