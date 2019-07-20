Yard sales July 20

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7:30 a.m. - ?
101 Springhill Road, Wilmington (off Murrayville Road)
Three to four families, lots of different stuff, fishing poles, tools, and much more.
7 a.m.- 12 p.m.
902 Canal Drive, Carolina Beach
Household, clothing-women’s including coats and boots, decorative items.
7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3439 Hampshire Drive, Wilmington
American Girl doll clothes, Barbie clothes, quilts, linens, sheets & towels, fabric, sewing patterns, tons of buttons, laces & more sewing supplies, cookware, kitchen items, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing, original art, art supplies, Halloween costumes, antique wicker doll buggy and vintage items, women’s shoes, scarves & shawls and MUCH MORE
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
5018 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington
Cookie Jars, Pez Dispensers, Purses- including multiple Vera Bradley, books, Department 56, New in Package toys & action figures
8 a.m. - ?
103 Sapling Court, Wilmington (in Meadowbrook neighborhood off of Gordon Road)
Moving sale with furniture, house wares, clothes, and lots of other good stuff!
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Grayson Park Drive, Wilmington
Neighborhood sale. Furniture, kids toys, clothing, tools, yard equipment, and many other things
Brunswick County
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2345 Cottagefield Lane, Leland (The Willows)
Lots of household items, pottery, coolers, pictures, lamps. All the things that wouldn’t fit from our move.
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you’ll have for sale.
Need to get your yard sale advertised today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your details to today’s post on the WECT Facebook page.
