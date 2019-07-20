Oak Island Water Rescue gets new, life saving equipment

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue recently unveiled their new drone.
Looking to upgrade some of their equipment and make it easier for search and rescues, Chief Tony Young describes the investment as small, but efficient.
“In an emergency situation, time is the difference between life and death," said Chief Young. "Time we’ve spent searching for somebody and trying to locate them could be time they don’t have.”
They expect the drone to increase search efficiency drastically. Chief Young still recalls a rescue the team went on two years ago where they had trouble finding the woman.
“There’s real world applications to this thing that I look back now and say, ‘boy I wish we would’ve had that then.'”
The drone is able to fly up to 400 feet high and has a range of three miles. The drone also pinpoints its exact location and will send it back to the user.
“You can read the GPS coordinates right off the drone, relay that to the boat and they can plug that in and go directly to the spot,” said the chief.
Along with GPS and a wide visual range, their new toy also provides infrared technology to make locating people easier at night.
