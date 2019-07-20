Hundreds line up for Hurricane Expo in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of residents lined up to receive information from dozens of groups on how to prep, power through and recover in the possibility of another hurricane.
The New Hanover Disaster Coalition organized the event and called in the cattle for support to provide everybody in need with information such as supplies they might need, legal aid and how to make a plan.
“People are still looking to recover," said Audrey Hart, Director of the New Hanover Disaster Coalition. "We want to let people know you’re not alone. We want to let them know there are still a lot of people working to help.”
Hart said this provides community member and agencies alike to get familiar with each other.
“Not everybody knows what resources are out there, and that’s kind of what this was about just making sure people know each other are,” said Hart. “Its part of communication and making sure the community is aware of what resources we have.”
