First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat and sunshine to finish out the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your week so far, and staying cool and hydrated! Since Sunday, Wilmington has had daily highs in the middle and upper 90s, and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge looks likely to break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the weekend.