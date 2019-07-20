First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat and sunshine to finish out the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your week so far, and staying cool and hydrated! Since Sunday, Wilmington has had daily highs in the middle and upper 90s, and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge looks likely to break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the weekend.
The heat, and mostly sunny skies continue into Sunday. A small chance for an isolated afternoon cooling storm, temperatures mainly in the middle 90s, heat index values up to 110°.
Beat the heat: stay hydrated, limit time outside if possible. Take frequent breaks if working, wear light colored and light weight clothing. Keep close tabs on your pets by making sure they have plenty of water avoiding walks on hot pavements. Most importantly; be neighborly! Check on those around you, especially elderly friends and family or those with disabilities or other limitations.
Heat relief: finally early next week a front will swing through which will break the stretch of excessive heat and humidity. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s and lows will drop down into the lower 70s and upper 60s.
