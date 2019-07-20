First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat index values through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! The heat’s been something, hasn’t it? Since Sunday, Wilmington has had daily highs in the middle and upper 90s, and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge looks likely to break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the weekend.
Weekend forecast details: hot sunshine, isolated afternoon cooling storms, temperatures mainly in the middle 90s, heat index values up to 108°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Saturday Afternoon.
Beat the heat: stay hydrated, limit time outside if possible. Take frequent breaks if working, wear light colored and light weight clothing. Keep close tabs on your pets by making sure they have plenty of water avoiding walks on hot pavements. Most importantly; be neighborly! Check on those around you, especially elderly friends and family or those with disabilities or other limitations.
Heat relief: finally early next week a front will swing through which will break the stretch of excessive heat and humidity. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s and lows will drop down into the lower 70s and upper 60s.
