Columbus County track star ready to take on the countries best

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to the 400-meters, Columbus County Strider Xavier Best is one of the best in the country.
Earlier this month, 12-year-old Best qualified for the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California held July 22-28. Best has the fourth fastest 400-meter time in the country in the 11-12 age group.
Before a race, he has only one thing in his mind.
“No one is better than me,” said Best. “No one is better than me that’s what I am thinking.”
His dad and coach Marico Best isn’t always so calm before races.
“A lot of the time I am more nervous than he is,” said Xavier’s dad, Marico. “We prepare really hard every day. I just put him on the track and give him opportunities to work on the things we work on every day.”
There is no time off for Xavier, he’s on the track each and every day.
“First come out and do a mile.” Said Xavier. “After I do my mile, we do plyometrics. After plyometrics, we stretch and we do 400’s. Run the bleachers, 200’s, 100’s.”
The Columbus County Striders haven’t been able to accomplish this alone. They have received help from former Whiteville basketball player Chris Wilcox, who played eleven seasons in the NBA.
