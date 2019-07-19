50 years later, NASA Scientist reflects on Apollo 11 mission

“There’s no question that the Apollo 11 missions-- particularly the Apollo 11 mission to the moon was not only a source of inspiration, but a real guide post in something that would lead me to a career here at NASA," said Petro. "This is a great opportunity to take a moment to reflect on this incredible accomplishment and all that we’ve learned about the moon in the 50 years since, and what we hope to learn with our return to the moon.”