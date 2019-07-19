UNCW votes to allow alcohol sales at athletic events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW board of trustees voted Friday to allow alcohol to be served at their athletic events, notably basketball games.
The vote permitted Aramark, the university’s food service to apply for ABC permits, a process that UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli believes will be completely fulfilled by the beginning of the NCAA basketball season.
Student Body President of the UNCW SGA, Nicholas Pianovich, believes this could potentially have a positive impact, but his main concern is “more on the student experience and student safety side.”
Prior to this judgement, the concern for student safety was the central counterargument toward selling alcohol products at university events.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.