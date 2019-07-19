See who is running for office in 2019 Municipal Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidate filing has ended for the 2019 municipal elections in North Carolina. Several communities will elect new mayors, while incumbents in other towns and cities will face challengers when voters in southeastern North Carolina go to the polls later this year. To check the list of candidates that have filed in your community, click here and scroll down to find your county.
When the filing period ended at Noon, only two races, Mayor of Atkinson and the unexpired term on Belville Town Commission, had no candidates.
Long-time Wilmington mayor Bill Saffo will have a challenger. Business owner Devin Scott filed on the day before the deadline to oppose Saffo, who has served since 2006. Ten candidates filed to fill the three seats open on City Council in Wilmington, with Neil Anderson, Margaret Haynes and Paul Lawler all running for re-election.
Two of New Hanover County’s beach towns will elect new mayors in 2019. Bill Brill is not running for another term in Wrightsville Beach, and Joe Benson decided not to file for re-election in Carolina Beach. Incumbent Craig Blozinsky is the only candidate that filed to run for mayor in Kure Beach.
Mayor Terry Mann of Whiteville will run un-opposed in the November election, as will current mayors Mike Allen of Belville, Ella Jane Marston of Bolivia, Shawn Maynor of Bolton, David Worley of Chadbourn, James Knox of Northwest, Debbie Smith of Ocean Isle Beach and several other incumbents in Brunswick, Columbus, Pender and Bladen counties.
One-stop voting for the municipal elections begins on Wednesday, October 16, and will conclude on Friday, November 1st.
Click on your county to see the One-Stop Voting locations and hours near you (when made available by county election offices):
- Bladen County
- Brunswick County
- Columbus County
- New Hanover County
- Pender County
Election day is Tuesday, November 5th.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.