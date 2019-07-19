Raptor center hopes video of dying eagle will reduce use of rodent poison

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Using poison to kill rats or mice may not just rid your property of rodents.
Sometimes, animals higher up the food chain die as a result of the toxic chemicals.
That's likely what happened last weekend when a young bald eagle died from what Cape Fear Raptor Center staff said was poisoning not long after the bird was brought into the center.
***WARNING: Some may find the following video hard to watch.***
"The more a rat or whatever is out there running around with the poisoning, they will be off balance, which makes them easier prey and the easier the prey, the faster it's gonna get eaten by hawks, owls and eagles," said Tonya Weil, associated executive director of the raptor center. "Because it's a poison in that first level, it doesn't mean it doesn't go anywhere. It's going to go into the animal that eats it and again into the next animal. It's a vicious circle of poison."
Weil said probably four or five days before the eagle was transported to the raptor center, it most likely ate a rodent that had ingested poison.
Once the bird was brought in and bloodwork on the animal didn't reveal an obvious source of poison — like lead from shotgun pellets — raptor center staff tried every method in its arsenal keep the eagle alive but it was too far gone.
"Its body just shut down and it passed away overnight," Weil said.
Euthanasia wasn't an option for this eagle since it was so close to death when it was admitted. Sick or injured birds are given pain medication once they get to center and staff made the eagle as comfortable as possible as it died.
To prevent these types of deaths, Weil said people who want to get rid of rodents in or near their homes should try to avoid using poisons and if they insist on going the poison route, use first generation rodenticides. Those will make birds sick but if they're admitted to the raptor center in time, vitamin K treatment can reverse the side effects and save the animal's life.
Click here for a guide on safe rodent control.
Second generation and anti-noncoagulant poisons have more severe and fast-acting chemicals that are tougher to counteract. Weil said there is no cure for the anit-noncoagulant, which is a neurotoxin.
Instead of poison, the raptor center recommends old-fashioned, spring-loaded mouse and rat traps.
"We don't like wildlife to die for no reason," Weil said. "Get the humane traps. Just snap trap and be done with it. We know that in cities and things like that, farmers, they may have the bigger problem (with rodents) but even with that, we ask that you look for that first generation one because that's best chance the bird has at survival if someone finds them sick.
“The second generation and the non-anticoagulant, we can’t help them.”
