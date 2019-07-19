Raptor center hopes video of dying eagle will reduce use of rodent poison

**GRAPHIC FOOTAGE** **EAGLE TAKING LAST BREATHS** We admitted a 4-5 month old baby Bald Eagle over the weekend. After checking for lead, doing blood work, x-rays etc it is believed this baby was suffering from rat poisoning. A few years ago we might have been able to save it using vitamin K treatment. However, these days we have had little success due to the 2nd generation rodenticides and the non- anticoagulant rodenticides. There is no treatment for these poisons! This baby suffered for days before being brought in. No living creature should be subjected to this kind of death. The only thing we can do is educate the public about these horrific poisons and ask you to make a better choice for ALL wildlife. Poison of any kind kills more than the intended target. It moves through the entire food chain and this is the outcome. 💔😥 #StopUsingPoison #BeTheirVoice Hopefully, this baby's death can make at least one person change their mind about rat poison. http://saferodentcontrol.org/site/problems-with-rodenticides/