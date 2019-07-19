Plans submitted for 198-unit apartment complex in Mayfaire area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to the Mayfaire area.
Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for Renaissance Apartments, a 198-unit complex located at 1025 Ashes Dr.
The complex will consist of two buildings with one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Both buildings will be four stories tall with one building holding 170 units and 28 units in the second.
Plans also call for 2,530 square feet of retail space.
The city’s technical review committee is scheduled to review the plans during its Aug. 1 meeting.
