NFL won’t suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in case involving son

In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy after the league investigating his involvement in a domestic violence incident involving his 3-year-old son. The league said in a statement Friday, July 19, 2019, that it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn't prove who injured the boy. (Source: Charlie Riedel)