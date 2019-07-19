Highway 6: Fair Bluff works to move forward after hurricanes with new town hall, police headquarters, and visitor center

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - Two hurricanes, a lot of flooding, and a lot of damage has happened in Fair Bluff.
The structures may have taken a beating, but the people continue to stand strong. One part of the hurricane recovery efforts is getting a new permanent headquarters for the town employees and the police department.
The Golden Leaf Foundation awarded Fair Bluff with $1.7 million to renovate and expand the old BB&T building. It now houses the police department, town hall, and soon, a new visitors center.
The former town hall facility was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew nearly two years ago. About four feet of water sat inside the building on the downtown strip for nearly two weeks making it a total loss.
“A complete loss,” said Mayor Billy Hammond. “Everything downtown flooded out completely.”
The mayor says the new building is a blessing and another effort to get the town back on it’s feet.
“We’re very proud that Golden Leaf stepped forward and helped us build this building and it’s been an access to our town and its one of the best town halls since I’ve been on the board and I’ve been on the board since 1993," said the mayor.
The mayor also says they have a lot of work left to do, but they’re moving in the right direction: forward. He hopes the visitor center will be up and running soon.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.