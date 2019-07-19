Highway 6: Competition between two friends in 1979 led to Fair Bluff’s Watermelon Festival

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - This year marks the 34th annual Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival, an event steeped in family history, stemming from a simple competition between two old friends.
In 1979 Monroe Enzor Sr. and A.J. Worley, two soft spoken Fair Bluff men known for their humor decided to start a friendly competition to see who could grow the largest watermelon.
“The first year was 1979 and my grandfather-in-law came up with a watermelon that was 117 pounds," said Watermelon Festival President Woody Strickland. "Then the next year Mr. AJ Worley came up with a watermelon that was 120 pounds. Then who could grow the watermelon contest was on, game was on.”
Strickland said the two friends participated for bragging rights, but became quite competitive.
“They were really adamant about it. They had their watermelons secretly guarded in fields and they would search from here to Arkansas to for seed that could make the watermelons grow larger until they got them up above 150 pounds,” he said.
The first official Watermelon Festival began five years later in 1984.
“That festival was started because my mother-in-law Ms. Judy Enzor wanted to get a festival going but she also wanted to get Miss America here. And Miss America doesn’t go to certain places unless there’s a festival so she started the watermelon festival,” Strickland said.
Strickland remembers the first festival as the largest ever and recalls years when it has grown and gotten smaller.
"I've been involved in it almost from day one watching the competition on the street corner in front of the bank on the back of a truck seeing whose got the largest watermelon. Then it turned into the back street which is River Street in Fair Bluff and just the contest growing from not only just the largest watermelon contest, to the quality contest, which is the sweetness contest, who can grow the sweetest watermelon. And that's become a big competition in itself."
Throughout the years the staples of the festival have remained, including contests for the largest and sweetest watermelons.
Despite the challenges both Hurricanes Matthew and Florence have inflicted on the town, the festival has continued.
“Matthew and Florence both had lasting impacts on the festival. As you see where we’re sitting here the little town that we’re in, the little town we’re in Fair Bluff, was decimated, is still decimated. Most of the businesses have not come back in Fair Bluff. A lot of towns people have left and moved on,” he said.
But the watermelon festival continues on, something Strickland says Enzor and Worley would thrilled about.
“They would be ecstatic about it continuing it and the families continuing it on, both the Enzor family and the Worley family continuing this tradition. They were just fun loving guys. They were both men of few words and when they spoke everybody listened.”
