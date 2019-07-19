First Alert Forecast: heat train rolls on... with some relief next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The heat's been something, hasn't it? Since Sunday, Wilmington has had official daily highs of 94, 95, 94, 95, and 97 - and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge will likely break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind on days like this fiery Friday!
Friday afternoon forecast details: hot sunshine, isolated cooling storms, southwest winds near 15 mph, temperatures mainly in the 90s and heat index values in the 100s.
Friday evening forecast details: hot sunshine, isolated cooling storms, southwest winds near 10 mph, temperatures mainly in the 80s and heat index values in the 90s.
Friday night forecast details: fair skies, an outside chance of a storm, southwest winds near 5 mph, temperatures mainly in the 70s and heat index values in the 80s.
