First Alert Forecast: dangerous weekend heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The heat’s been something, hasn’t it? Since Sunday, Wilmington has had official daily highs of 94, 95, 94, 95, and 97 - and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge will likely break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the weekend.
Friday night forecast details: fair skies, an outside chance of a storm, southwest winds near 5 mph, temperatures mainly in the 70s and heat index values in the 80s.
Weekend forecast details: hot sunshine, isolated afternoon cooling storms, temperatures mainly in the middle 90s, heat index values up to 110°.
Beat the heat: stay hydrated, limit time outside if possible, take frequent breaks if working, wear light colored and light weight clothing, keep close tabs on your pets by making sure they have plenty of water and not walking on hot pavements and be neighborly!
Heat relief: finally early next week a front will swing through which will break the stretch of excessive heat and humidity. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s and lows will drop down into the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can always grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
