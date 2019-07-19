First Alert Forecast: dangerous weekend heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! The heat’s been something, hasn’t it? Since Sunday, Wilmington has had official daily highs of 94, 95, 94, 95, and 97 - and 100+ heat index values on top of that! This torrid high pressure ridge will likely break down by the middle of next week but, until then, spotty thunderstorms ought to be your only natural heat relief. So please, friends, keep your heat precautions top-of-mind through the weekend.