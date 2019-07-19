Fair Bluff farmers power through the heat for the perfect Watermelon

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - The Watermelon Festival is taking over Fair Bluff, and of course, one can not have a watermelon festival without the fruit itself.
Chandler Worley of Chandler Worley Family Farms says he doesn’t grow as many melons as his brother but he does well with what he grows.
The heat this season hasn’t helped out his crop at all. Fruit typically tastes better with the more sun it gets, but that’s only if it’s accompanied by the necessary amount of rain, something the Cape Fear region has been deprived of this Summer.
“These will be fine if you want something to just stick in the refrigerator, but these melons are half of what they should’ve been," said Worley. "I mean they’ve had the fertilizer, they’ve had everything, but we just hit the weather wrong here.”
The sun baring down makes the melons a little too ripe. Worley said a little sun spot is normal but an entire melon looking sunburned is one that gets fed to the animals.
“See that right here? It’ll make that watermelon taste better, but most people don’t want to buy a watermelon that sunburned.”
Worley’s favorite competition is also one that he helped out with, a quality competition between North and South Carolina. The competition has run for about 10 years straight. Though the South had a good run initially, North Carolina has held eight straight victories.
“I just saw it as a marketing ability, if I won it to be able to hang a plaque on my stand and say ‘hey I won the best tasting watermelon in the Carolinas."
