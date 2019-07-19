Emaciated, neglected horses found on farm in Cape Fear Region

“While we can’t discuss the situation surrounding them, we want people to know there are resources available to you to prevent these situations. Horses are incredibly complex animals to rehabilitate and we would much rather assist in preventing these situations than having to assist in rehabilitating them. These horses all required dental floatings yesterday which allows them to chew, grind and digest what food they are getting properly. When that doesn’t occur regularly, the simple act of eating alone can be so painful they stop eating. Compile that with incomplete diets and/or competing for rations and situations like this occur,” said Horton. “Owning healthy horses is expensive. Rehabilitating horses is four times as costly, and rescues like Penderosa cannot help horses like these mares (affectionately dubbed The Golden Girls) without financial assistance from the public.”