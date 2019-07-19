Emaciated, neglected horses found on farm in Cape Fear Region

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several groups have joined forces to help four horses needing critical care.
The quarter horse mares were surrendered to Penderosa Rescue and Sanctuary in Willard on Thursday by a local animal control agency. They are part of an ongoing investigation in the Cape Fear region, so no details are available on where they came from.
According to Jewell Horton, a consultant for the rescue, these horses have been nutritionally deprived and have a long road to recovery.
The horses are under quarantine at Horton’s Rehab Ranch, LLC awaiting results on some tests to come back.
“These are four of the nicest mares you will ever meet. They are in a critical period of their recovery as the reintroduction of quality feeds and forage, despite being a necessity, can also be deadly,” said Horton.
“While we can’t discuss the situation surrounding them, we want people to know there are resources available to you to prevent these situations. Horses are incredibly complex animals to rehabilitate and we would much rather assist in preventing these situations than having to assist in rehabilitating them. These horses all required dental floatings yesterday which allows them to chew, grind and digest what food they are getting properly. When that doesn’t occur regularly, the simple act of eating alone can be so painful they stop eating. Compile that with incomplete diets and/or competing for rations and situations like this occur,” said Horton. “Owning healthy horses is expensive. Rehabilitating horses is four times as costly, and rescues like Penderosa cannot help horses like these mares (affectionately dubbed The Golden Girls) without financial assistance from the public.”
The rescue has already incurred over $1,000 in charges in just 24 hours for their care.
Donations for feed can be paid directly to B & K General Store in Burgaw at 910-259-5200; or donations for their vet bill can be paid directly to Reagan Equine in Wilmington at 910-792-6001.
Penderosa Rescue & Sanctuary can be found on Facebook and donations can be made via their website
