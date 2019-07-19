CASTING CALL: ‘Reprisal’ needs extras to be recurring cops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve ever wanted to be an extra, now’s your chance! TW Cast and Recruit are looking for men and women over the age of 25 to be paid extras for a two-day shoot as recurring cops.
The casting company is looking for men with a “clean shaven” or close to clean shaven (neat facial hair is okay) who have in-regulation style hair. The men should have waist sizes between 32-42.
Women who apply to be an extra should be able to fit in pant sizes between 6-12.
Those who are booked are asked to bring a white, crew neck t-shirt, black belt and a pair of plain, black lace up Oxfords. Extras booked will have to attend a fitting sometime in the days prior to filming and will receive a $20 bump.
Extras will be paid $64 per eight hours of work, and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year. The pilot episode for the series was also filmed in Wilmington last year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
