Bigger isn’t always better. Waterfront Property in Hampstead, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Bigger isn’t always better.” If you buy into that philosophy and you’re looking for a waterfront home, maybe you need look no further than the Topsail Heights neighborhood of Hampstead.
“This wide open space is an eye-opener” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “The spectacular way this home is laid out to ensure a spectacular water view from nearly every room.”
This three bedroom home has the extra space for weekend guests. The square footage is laid out in a way, you may not even know they’re there.
The home, on the ICW, also has an spa inspired bathroom off the Master Suite.
1205 Kings Landing Road, Hampstead, also has a boat dock, lift, boat ramp, bulk head and deeded water access and water rights.
Just for Buyers Realty does not represent this property or any other property showcased on WECT. To learn more about this completely remodeled property, click here.
