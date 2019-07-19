Barth brothers host kicking camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brothers Connor and Casey Barth hosted their sixth free summer kicking camp Thursday night at Hoggard High School.
The two break down the fundamentals on how to become the best football kickers around.
Both Casey and Connor excelled as kickers during their high school days at Hoggard High School. Both went on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where they were star kickers.
This year, almost 50 kids attended and for many, it wasn’t their first Barth Kicking Camp.
“I started kicking when I was in second grade and I started coming then,” said camper Walker Smith. “I have been coming each year and learned a lot.” “
I have seen kids from three or four years ago,” added Connor Barth. “It’s amazing to see how much they have progressed and gotten better. They have taken things from the camp and practice and see them grow.”
Last year, the Barth brothers had to cancel the camp because of rain.
