UNCW Board of Trustees discusses alcohol sales at on-campus sporting events

"I think if we're provided adequate time to plan here that we can develop an approach to serving beer and wine that No. 1, ensures the safety of our fans; No. 2 preserves and even enhances the overall game day experience for fans and three, fully covers all associated costs while achieving some financial return," Lackey said. "However, for us to have such a plan ready in time for the basketball season, and for us to have the relevant permits in place to be able to sell at basketball games, it really does require that we get to work now given that the permitting process can be time consuming.