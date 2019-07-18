TheatreNOW’s final act: ‘Clue, the Musical’ marks the beginning of the end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the final act for a beloved theater company in our community.
Tomorrow night kicks off the beginning of the end for TheatreNOW as it performs its final run of dinner shows.
The venue will close its doors after Clue, the Musical.
The musical opens July 19 and runs Friday and Saturday nights through August 24.
The show is based on the Parker Brothers/Hasbro board game. The performances are family-friendly and interactive; the meal and drink pairings are all themed to the colorful characters from the board game.
There will be prizes for those who figure it whodunit from the clues presented throughout the performance.
Tickets are available here.
Before the venue closes, it will also have two more Shakespeare brunches. A portion of ticket sales from the performances (July 21: A Midsummer Night’s Dream and August 18: Romeo and Juliet) will benefit the Shakespeare educational outreach programs.
Owner/producer, Alisa Harris, announced the closing of TheatreNOW recently after seven years in business.
