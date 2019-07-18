Sources say Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington plans to run for Governor in 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to sources, Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington plans to seek the republican nomination for Governor of North Carolina in 2020. The announcement is “imminent” and will likely be made by video, the sources added.
Rep. Grange was appointed in 2016 to fill the District 20 seat in the NC House of Representatives vacated by Rick Catlin. She won her first election to the seat later that year, and won re-election in 2018 defeating democratic nominee Leslie Cohen. Launching a campaign for governor in 2020 would rule out Rep. Grange running for re-election to the General Assembly seat.
Rep. Grange says on her 2018 campaign website she is “a 15-year veteran of the United States Army, serving on active duty and in the reserves as an officer in the US Army Corp of Engineers”. It also says she is the Director of Community Relations at Osprey Global Solutions, a Wilmington company specializing in remote medical, logistics, security, training and business intelligence services.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest announced earlier this month he plans to seek the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2020. Lt. Governor Forest plans an official announcement on August 17th at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The republican nominee will likely face Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) in the General Election. Gov. Cooper is expected to run for a second term, but he has not made an official re-election announcement.
