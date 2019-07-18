Opera Wilmington presents production of ‘La Boheme’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Opera Wilmington will begin its production of La Boheme this week.
The performance will be held at the MainStage Theatre located in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building on the following days:
- Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m.
- Friday, July 26, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m.
Parking will be available in two adjacent lots.
La Boheme, by Giacomo Puccini, premiered in Turin, Italy, in 1896.
“At the center of the story are Rodolfo, a poor writer, and Mimí, a poor seamstress. They and their friends live in the artists’ quarter of Paris in the 1830s. Despite their poverty, they enjoy life,” Opera Wilmington said in a news release. “As the relationships between Rodolfo and Mimí and their friends Marcello and Musetta wax and wane, it becomes clear that Mimí is ill and dying. Although Rodolfo cannot bear to watch Mimí waste away, he stays with her until the end.”
For more information and tickets, click here or call the Kenan Box Office M-F afternoons at 910 962-3500.
