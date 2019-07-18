New Hanover County commissioner receives racist letter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioner Jonathan Barfield can’t believe the letter he opened on Wednesday.
The four-page typed letter was filled with hate speech and the sender used the “N word” more than twenty times in the first page.
“When you see a letter that has the “N word” sprinkled through the four pages over and over again, it tells me that they don’t know me,” said Barfield. “And that racism is still alive.”
Barfield contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, who is now investigating the letter.
And while it’s scary, the chairman of the county commissioners says he’s not going to live his life scared. “
You can’t walk around fearing things,” said Barfield. “But you just know that there are folks in this world with devious thoughts. But I’ll never live my life in fear.”
Barfield says this is the second time he’s received a letter like this. The last came four or five years ago.
