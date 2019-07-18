Javelin thrower getting ready for national meet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For ten-year-old Lily McKee, throwing the javelin is a family affair; her dad Shawn McKee is her coach.
Lily recently took home first place in the 9-10 division girls javelin thrown at the AAU National Qualifiers at UNC-Charlotte.
Her winning throw was just over 18.7 meters, setting a personal best by 13 feet.
“I do come in with high expectation because I believe in myself,” said McKee. ‘I think I am a good athlete.”
For her father Shawn, the win was very emotional. “It brought tears to my eyes in a good way,” said Lily’s dad Shawn. “Because Lily worked so hard.”
With her win, Lily qualified to compete in the AAU National Championship in Greensboro.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.