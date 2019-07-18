Fort Fisher aquarium closes early due to issues cooling building

FOR FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina at Fort Fisher closed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday due to issues in cooling the facility.
According to a release from the aquarium, there were mechanical issues with the main building chiller, which controls building and habitat temperatures.
“Due to exceedingly high heat and humidity in our area, rising building temperatures make normal operations unsafe for visitation,” the release states.
Staff members are monitoring habitat water temperatures while the equipment is repaired.
“All animals are safe,” said Robin Nalepa with the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher. "Our animal care team is carefully monitoring habitats and will continue to do so. The Aquarium has extensive safety protocols in place for emergency situations, similar to a hurricane. Most of the animals in our care are native to North Carolina and are tolerant of moderate increases in water temperatures.
“Repairs are underway and we anticipate a resolution soon.”
A reopening date and time have not been determined.
