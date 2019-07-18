Former State Senator Michael Lee added to UNCW Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Thursday that former State Senator Michael Lee was one of two new additions to the university’s Board of Trustees.
Joining Lee as a newcomer on the board is Dr. Yousry Sayed, a former UNCW administrator and longtime faculty member.
Lee, who was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, attended UNCW, and received his bachelor’s degree from the UNC Chapel Hill and his law degree with honors from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Sayed, who was appointed by the UNC Board of Governors, founded Wilmington-based Quality Chemical Laboratories in 1998 and serves as its president and CEO.
“Mr. Lee and Dr. Sayed will be outstanding additions to our Board of Trustees,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “Their roles as dedicated public servants set a terrific example for our students in terms of being actively engaged in the community. I look forward to working with them, and the rest of our stellar board, to achieve our collective goals as outlined in UNCW’s Strategic Plan.”
Lee and Sayed will serve terms through 2013.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.